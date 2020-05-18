Resources
Born on 12-14-1926 in Frosinone, Italy. Passed away 5-16-2020. Age 93.

Beloved husband of Maria Paniccia. Loving father of Margherita (Giovanni) Pino and the late Luigi Paniccia.

Dear grandfather of Giulio (Donya) Paniccia and Lauren Paniccia. Proud great grandfather of Sofia, Isabella, Jordan, Jae'Lynn, Juliet and Anthony.

A private funeral liturgy will be conducted at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Private entombment to follow at St. Hedwig Catholic Cemetery.

www.howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020
