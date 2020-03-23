|
Gladys Davis
West Bloomfield - Gladys "Gaby" Davis, 90, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 21 March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael L. Davis. Cherished mother of Laurie Davis (Joseph Sellers), Gary (Barbara) Davis, and Rick (Meg Naulty) Davis. Loving grandma of Danny Sellers, Sara Sellers, Robin Friedman, and Zoe Friedman. Loving sister of Mildred (the late Jerome) Kornheiser. Dear aunt of Gwen Silverstein and Kenny (Vicki) Kornheiser. A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE WAS HELD. Interment at Workmen's Circle Cemetery. [The Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020, www.irakaufman.com].
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020