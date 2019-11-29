Services
Gladys G. Gooding Obituary
Gladys G. Gooding

Westland - Passed away November 27, 2019 age 92. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of David and Pam (Travis) Dunbar. Grandmother of Kelly and Ryan Dunbar.Dear sister of Mary Alice Parsons. Visitation 9:30 am Friday at Celebration Lutheran Church, 39375 Joy Rd (W. of Hix) until time of Funeral service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations to Jacobs Lighthouse Inc. 6543 84th Ave., Zeeland, MI 49464. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
