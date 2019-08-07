|
Gladys Goldsmith
West Bloomfield - Beloved wife of the late Arnold Louis Goldsmith. Dear mother of Janet (Steven) Sarratore, Marsha (Mark) Goldsmith Kamin, Steven (Cathy) Goldsmith. Loving grandmother of Alana (Greg) Mulford, Shira (William) Good, Andrew (Lindsey) Sarratore, Sam (Courtney Loraine) Goldsmith and Joel Goldsmith. Adoring great-grandmother of Sophia and Eloise Good, Austin and Jackson Mulford, and Eliza Sarratore; Mark's children and grandchildren Rachelle (Brad) Minus and Amira (Matthew Rucker) Freidson and grandchildren, Asher and Zoey Minus, and Chaya and Samuel Freidson Gaynor. Devoted sister of the late Beatrice (the late Samuel) Toll. SERVICES TODAY, 2:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT THE ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 7, 2019