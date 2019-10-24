Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Powell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Powell Obituary
Gladys Powell

Livonia - Gladys Daghir Powell, 86 of Livonia, Michigan passed away on October 20, 2019.

Beloved wife of Glenn Powell.

Gladys was born in Crafton, Pennsylvania on March 10, 1933.

Gladys had an illustrious career in the U.S. Department of State, foreign service, as an executive professional secretary. Her professional duties took her to many countries including Malaysia, Germany, Iran, Sudan, Bulgaria, Italy, Nigeria and France.

Gladys received many awards for her performance of her duties as a professional secretary to ambassadors and high ranking U.S. diplomats. After retirement from the foreign service Gladys embarked on a second career at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico from 1990 -2000.

In their free time, Gladys and her husband Glenn, who was also a foreign service employee, traveled to many other countries.

Gladys is survived by her husband Glenn Powell, her sisters, Evelyn Khalil and Elaine Daghir, her brother David Daghir (Sharon), step children Yvonne Bayne, Randall Powell, Julie Powell, and many nieces and nephews. Gladys was cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In memory of Gladys donations can be made to The .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.