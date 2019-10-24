|
Gladys Powell
Livonia - Gladys Daghir Powell, 86 of Livonia, Michigan passed away on October 20, 2019.
Beloved wife of Glenn Powell.
Gladys was born in Crafton, Pennsylvania on March 10, 1933.
Gladys had an illustrious career in the U.S. Department of State, foreign service, as an executive professional secretary. Her professional duties took her to many countries including Malaysia, Germany, Iran, Sudan, Bulgaria, Italy, Nigeria and France.
Gladys received many awards for her performance of her duties as a professional secretary to ambassadors and high ranking U.S. diplomats. After retirement from the foreign service Gladys embarked on a second career at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico from 1990 -2000.
In their free time, Gladys and her husband Glenn, who was also a foreign service employee, traveled to many other countries.
Gladys is survived by her husband Glenn Powell, her sisters, Evelyn Khalil and Elaine Daghir, her brother David Daghir (Sharon), step children Yvonne Bayne, Randall Powell, Julie Powell, and many nieces and nephews. Gladys was cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In memory of Gladys donations can be made to The .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019