Gladys Rita Hosey, 92, passed away February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James P. Hosey of 49 years. Cherished mother of Rita (Bill) Miller, Deborah (Gary) Drypen, Gwendolyn (the late David Anderson) Hosey, Dr.Thomas (Maryanne) Hosey, Dr. Gary (Debra) Hosey, the late Theresa Hosey, David (Diane) Hosey, Barbara (Dominic) DiPonio, the late James Hosey, II and the late John Hosey. Dearest grandmother of 22. Loving great-grandmother of 13. Adored sister of Irene (the late William) Pamerleau. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Wednesday, 2:00 pm - 8:00pm, Chaplet of Divine Mercy at 7pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Road (between Middlebelt Rd. and Merriman Rd.), Livonia. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Genevieve - St. Maurice Parish on Thursday, with an instate 10:15 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Internment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Christopher Catholic Church, 12101 W. Moore Rd., Marana, AZ 85653. Please visit, www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -