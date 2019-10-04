|
|
Glen "Marv" Coker
Canton - October 2, 2019 age 76. Loving husband of Lynne. Also survived by 3 children, 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and one brother. Visitation Friday, October 4th 7-9 PM and Saturday, October 5th 10 AM until the 12 Noon Funeral Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Memorials may be made to the Plymouth Salvation Army or s. For full obituary or to share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019