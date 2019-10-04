Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Coker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen "Marv" Coker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen "Marv" Coker Obituary
Glen "Marv" Coker

Canton - October 2, 2019 age 76. Loving husband of Lynne. Also survived by 3 children, 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and one brother. Visitation Friday, October 4th 7-9 PM and Saturday, October 5th 10 AM until the 12 Noon Funeral Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Memorials may be made to the Plymouth Salvation Army or s. For full obituary or to share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now