Glen "Gene" Frailey
Taylor - Glen "Gene" Frailey, age 89, June 15, 2020 of Taylor.
Beloved husband of Dorothy. Loving father of Debra (Jacques) Ruhlman, David Christensen, Kelley (John) Diplock, Tami (Cal) Walker, Robin and the late Steven. Dear brother of Mary. Also survived by 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Taylor - Glen "Gene" Frailey, age 89, June 15, 2020 of Taylor.
Beloved husband of Dorothy. Loving father of Debra (Jacques) Ruhlman, David Christensen, Kelley (John) Diplock, Tami (Cal) Walker, Robin and the late Steven. Dear brother of Mary. Also survived by 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.