Glen "Gene" Frailey
Glen "Gene" Frailey

Taylor - Glen "Gene" Frailey, age 89, June 15, 2020 of Taylor.

Beloved husband of Dorothy. Loving father of Debra (Jacques) Ruhlman, David Christensen, Kelley (John) Diplock, Tami (Cal) Walker, Robin and the late Steven. Dear brother of Mary. Also survived by 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
