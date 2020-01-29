Resources
Novi - Passed away January 19, 2020. Age 84. Loving mother of Chuck, Julie (Kevin) Culbreth, Sue (Andrew) Caloia, Connie (Dan) Stone and Matt (Cindy). Cherished grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 7. Preceded by her brother John and parents Ed and Esther Thompson. Memorial Mass Saturday 10 am at St. William Catholic Church, 531 Common St., Walled Lake. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
