Services
First Presbyterian Church
1669 W Maple Rd
Birmingham, MI 48009
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham
1669 W. Maple
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenise Tyndall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenise S. Tyndall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenise S. Tyndall Obituary
Glenise S. Tyndall

- - GLENISE S. TYNDALL, died August 20, 2019, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of David S. Tyndall (Pam) and Mary E. Tyndall. Dear grandmother of Matthew C. Tyndall (Nicole), Rachael C. Tyndall, Andrew D. Tyndall, and Christine N. Tyndall. A Memorial Service will take place on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1pm at First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham, 1669 W. Maple, Birmingham, MI 48009. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham or The National Breast Cancer Foundation or to one of your favorite charities.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.