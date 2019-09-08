|
Glenise S. Tyndall
- - GLENISE S. TYNDALL, died August 20, 2019, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of David S. Tyndall (Pam) and Mary E. Tyndall. Dear grandmother of Matthew C. Tyndall (Nicole), Rachael C. Tyndall, Andrew D. Tyndall, and Christine N. Tyndall. A Memorial Service will take place on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1pm at First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham, 1669 W. Maple, Birmingham, MI 48009. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham or The National Breast Cancer Foundation or to one of your favorite charities.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019