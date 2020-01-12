Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Schulte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Ann Schulte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Ann Schulte Obituary
Gloria Ann Schulte

Davison - Gloria Ann Schulte passed away in Davison, MI on January 9, 2020 at the age of 88.

Gloria is predeceased by her parents John and Julia (nee Supina) Ayres, Edward and Diana Ayres, Joanne and Hank White. Husband Albert Schulte and former husband William Parsons.

Gloria is lovingly remembered by 6 children, Wendy (Chuck) Husen, Neil Parsons, Sandra (Jeffrey) Amey , Jeffrey (Carinthia Grayson) Parsons, Steven (Leila) Parsons, Julie Goleniak (Kyle Luke).

14 Grandchildren, Xhafer (Ellen Hainey) and Rachel Husen, Noel (Rachel) Parsons, Lauren (Alex) Whaley, Lindsey (Adam) Ziter, Lisa (Samuel) Bowin ,Eric and Bryan Price, Avery Parsons-Grayson and Travers Grayson, Sidney Baxter and Hunter Parsons, Britain and Camden Goleniak. Many great-grandchildren . Step children Ken (Pauline) Schulte and John (Annette) Schulte, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Brothers John (Deana) Ayres and Terry (Lynn) Ayres, many nieces and nephews.

Gloria was born in Detroit, MI on January 8, 1932. She graduated from Southeastern High school. Lived in Royal Oak, Farmington Hills and Davison, MI.

Gloria enjoyed her family and her lifelong friendship with the girls in club, who dubbed her "GOGO".



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -