Gloria Ann Schulte
Davison - Gloria Ann Schulte passed away in Davison, MI on January 9, 2020 at the age of 88.
Gloria is predeceased by her parents John and Julia (nee Supina) Ayres, Edward and Diana Ayres, Joanne and Hank White. Husband Albert Schulte and former husband William Parsons.
Gloria is lovingly remembered by 6 children, Wendy (Chuck) Husen, Neil Parsons, Sandra (Jeffrey) Amey , Jeffrey (Carinthia Grayson) Parsons, Steven (Leila) Parsons, Julie Goleniak (Kyle Luke).
14 Grandchildren, Xhafer (Ellen Hainey) and Rachel Husen, Noel (Rachel) Parsons, Lauren (Alex) Whaley, Lindsey (Adam) Ziter, Lisa (Samuel) Bowin ,Eric and Bryan Price, Avery Parsons-Grayson and Travers Grayson, Sidney Baxter and Hunter Parsons, Britain and Camden Goleniak. Many great-grandchildren . Step children Ken (Pauline) Schulte and John (Annette) Schulte, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Brothers John (Deana) Ayres and Terry (Lynn) Ayres, many nieces and nephews.
Gloria was born in Detroit, MI on January 8, 1932. She graduated from Southeastern High school. Lived in Royal Oak, Farmington Hills and Davison, MI.
Gloria enjoyed her family and her lifelong friendship with the girls in club, who dubbed her "GOGO".
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020