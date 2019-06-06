Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Werner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Ann Werner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Ann Werner Obituary
Gloria Ann Werner

Livonia - 90, formerly of Livonia, passed away June 4, 2019. Beloved mother of Evelyn Brady (Andrew Wiseman), Kathleen (Robert) Peyton-Albertson, Jonathan (Georgia Kapsalis) Werner and Elizabeth (David) Ihlenfeld; and cherished grandmother of Garett and Kelsey Peyton and Katherine Ann Werner. Funeral Ceremony Saturday, June 8, 10:00 am, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Visitation Friday 3-8 pm. Private interment Woodland Cemetery, Detroit. Memorial tributes suggested to Canterbury of the Lake Good Samaritan Fund, Waterford. heeney-sundquist.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now