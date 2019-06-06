|
Gloria Ann Werner
Livonia - 90, formerly of Livonia, passed away June 4, 2019. Beloved mother of Evelyn Brady (Andrew Wiseman), Kathleen (Robert) Peyton-Albertson, Jonathan (Georgia Kapsalis) Werner and Elizabeth (David) Ihlenfeld; and cherished grandmother of Garett and Kelsey Peyton and Katherine Ann Werner. Funeral Ceremony Saturday, June 8, 10:00 am, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Visitation Friday 3-8 pm. Private interment Woodland Cemetery, Detroit. Memorial tributes suggested to Canterbury of the Lake Good Samaritan Fund, Waterford. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019