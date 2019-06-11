|
Gloria E. Mintz
Saline - Gloria E. Mintz, age 94, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Saline Evangelical Home in Saline, MI. She was born in Detroit, MI on July 2, 1924, the daughter of James and Ethel Olive (Harding) Mason. In 1962 she married George H. Mintz and he preceded her in death on October 29, 2013. Survivors include nephews Jayme (Kerri) Mason and Robbie (Susan) Mason. Gloria was a wonderfully talented artist who became a prominent commercial Art Director at Campbell Ewald, one of Detroit's largest advertising agencies. She continued to enjoy drawing and painting throughout the rest of her life. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 between the hours of 10:00 A.M. and 11:00 A.M. and will be held at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, MI. Burial will take place in the Fairview Cemetery in Mutual, OH following the service. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to EHM Senior Solutions and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Gloria, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.
