Gloria "Kay" Hein
Gloria "Kay" Hein

- - Age 84, September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Eugene. Loving mother of Rev. Robert Hein (Rebecca), Kathy Repetto, Laurie Forrester-Nieman (Deb), Bill Hein and Brian Hein (Kellie). Cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Dear sister of Margie Ballard (Lawrence) and Gregory Dunn. Family will receive friends Friday (today) 5-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Service Saturday 12 Noon at White Chapel Cemetery, 621 W. Long Lake Rd., Troy. Memorial tributes to Gospel Fellowship Association, 1809 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC 29609.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons
OCT
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
White Chapel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
