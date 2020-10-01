Gloria "Kay" Hein
- - Age 84, September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Eugene. Loving mother of Rev. Robert Hein (Rebecca), Kathy Repetto, Laurie Forrester-Nieman (Deb), Bill Hein and Brian Hein (Kellie). Cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Dear sister of Margie Ballard (Lawrence) and Gregory Dunn. Family will receive friends Friday (today) 5-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Service Saturday 12 Noon at White Chapel Cemetery, 621 W. Long Lake Rd., Troy. Memorial tributes to Gospel Fellowship Association, 1809 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC 29609.
