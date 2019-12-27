|
|
Gloria Hunt
Wyandotte - Hunt, Gloria. December 27, 2019. Age 92 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of the late H. Thomas. Loving mother of Thomas (Kathy), Lawrence and Susan (Al) LaCroix. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation, Thursday, January 2, 2020, 5:00-8:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Friday, January 3, 2020, 10:00 AM until time of Mass 10:30 AM, St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 13249 Pennsylvania Rd., Riverview. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Michigan Opera Theatre or St. Cyprian Catholic Church. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019