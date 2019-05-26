|
|
Gloria Jean DiNatale
Fenton - Age 75, of Fenton, died Wednesday, May 23, 2019. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 600 N. Adelaide St. Fenton. Fr. Robert Copeland celebrant. Visitation will be held at Sharp Funeral Homes, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton Tuesday from 4-8 PM, where a rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM and Wednesday at church from 10 AM until the time of the Mass. Those desiring may make contributions to PIME Missionaries 17330 Quincy St., Detroit, MI 48221.
Gloria was born April 1, 1944 in Detroit, the daughter of Ules and Genevieve (Czapski) Smith. She was a 1962 graduate of Holy Redeemer Catholic High School in Detroit. Gloria was joined in holy matrimony to Albert D. DiNatale on May 12, 1972. Bert and Gloria moved to Fenton in 1978 where they became members of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Gloria enjoyed being a mother and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are: her husband, Albert; 4 children, Gabriella DiNatale-Park (Mike Park) of South Lyon, Albert (Alexandra) DiNatale II of Howell, Nicole DiNatale of Stamford, CT, and Nina DiNatale of Brighton; grandchildren, Rocco, Giuliana, and Ja'Laya; siblings, Betty (Eddie) Burski of Detroit, Patrick Smith of Canton, Richard Smith of Canton, and Joseph (Lynn) Smith of Sterling Heights; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Norman and James Smith; and sister-in-law, Joyce Smith. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019