Gloria Jean Gendernalik
- - Gloria Jean Gendernalik nee Gaucher, 77, passed away on February 9, 2019. Cherished mother of Deborah (David) Spak and Lynne (Richard) Schrage. Dearest grandmother of Nathan and Aaron Spak. Loving sister of Dennis (Gloria) Gaucher, Carolyn (Robert) Wright and Mary Ellen (Michael) Noth. Also survived by her beloved dog, Pete. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 10 am followed by a memorial service at 11 am at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Road, Livonia. To share a favorite memory and/or photo of Gloria and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.turowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 15, 2019