Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes
6080 Stadium Dr
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
(269) 375-2900
Sister Gloria Jean Zieske Csj

Sister Gloria Jean Zieske Csj Obituary
Sister Gloria Jean Zieske, CSJ

Congregation of St. Joseph

October 23, 2019, Age 90. Survived by sister, Suzanne Zieske CSJ and the Congregation of St. Joseph. Vigil Service on Sunday (Oct. 27) at 7 PM at Holy Family Chapel, Nazareth Center, Kalamazoo. Mass 10:30 AM Monday (Oct. 28) with interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph. Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes, www.BetzlerLifeStory.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
