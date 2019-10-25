|
|
Sister Gloria Jean Zieske, CSJ
Congregation of St. Joseph
October 23, 2019, Age 90. Survived by sister, Suzanne Zieske CSJ and the Congregation of St. Joseph. Vigil Service on Sunday (Oct. 27) at 7 PM at Holy Family Chapel, Nazareth Center, Kalamazoo. Mass 10:30 AM Monday (Oct. 28) with interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph. Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes, www.BetzlerLifeStory.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019