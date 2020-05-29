Gloria Longo
Longo, Gloria of Dearborn. Age 79. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Achille Longo, parents Albert and Marcy Pagnani, and brothers Paul and Alfred. She is survived by her sister Loretta (Gary) Lorentz. She will be deeply missed by her stepchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends. In honor of the amazing life she lived a Memorial Mass will be held in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit. Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home. www.hackettmetcalf.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.