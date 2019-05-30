Services
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Southgate - May 28, 2019. Age 66 of Southgate. Beloved wife of Andrew. Loving mother of Theresa (Randall) Sanford, Joshua, Nicholas (Stephanie), Michael (Jessica) and Peter (Samantha). Also survived by 4 grandchildren and mother Mary Pozsgai. Preceded in death by father Steve Pozsgai. Visitation, Friday, May 31, 2019, 9:30 AM until time of Service 10:30 AM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 30, 2019
