Gloria Mary Finnerty (nee Markham) passed away peacefully with family by her side at her home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in her 90th year of life. Preceded in death by her husband, Patrick James Finnerty, her Mother, Rosemary Forster, her brothers, Frank and Phillip Forster and her beloved grandson, Cullen Finnerty. Loving mother of Edward, Patrick (Bless), Timothy (Maureen), Sean (Deborah), Matthew (Jeanne), Dennis (Lisa), Rosemary (Robert) Weddle, and Brian (Darlene). Cherished Grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Per Gloria's wishes, she was cremated and her family held a small party in celebration of her wonderful life. Born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1929, Gloria grew up in the Irish 'Old Angle' neighborhood. She loved and admired FDR and was a lifelong Democrat. In 1965, she moved with her husband and children to Dearborn Heights, Michigan where she lived the rest of her life. Gloria was an avid tennis player, she had a love for fashion and there was never a shortage of great home cooked meals for her family & friends. Her family will cherish memories of her quick wit and laughter, beauty, intelligence, overflowing generosity and her enormous love of children. Most of all, Gloria's love of family is her biggest legacy. She was truly, everyone's favorite gal.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
