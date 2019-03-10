|
Gloria Pietrangelo
Clinton Township - Age 92, March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dear mother of Joel (Susanne Scott), and Anthony (Renee). Treasured grandmother of Anthony and Vincent. Sister of Flora (the late Anthony) D'Agostino, and the late Raymond (Surviving wife Evelyn) Fiorani. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Friday 10AM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd. Warren. Visitation Thursday 2-9PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019