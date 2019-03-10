Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Committal
Following Services
White Chapel Cemetery
Troy, MI
View Map
Gloria Pietrangelo Obituary
Gloria Pietrangelo

Clinton Township - Age 92, March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dear mother of Joel (Susanne Scott), and Anthony (Renee). Treasured grandmother of Anthony and Vincent. Sister of Flora (the late Anthony) D'Agostino, and the late Raymond (Surviving wife Evelyn) Fiorani. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Friday 10AM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd. Warren. Visitation Thursday 2-9PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019
