Gloria "Arlene" Richardson
1930 - 2020
Gloria "Arlene" Richardson

Sycamore, IL - Gloria "Arlene" Richardson, 90, of Sycamore, IL, formerly of Genoa and Plymouth, MI, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home.

She was born March 3, 1930 in Plymouth, MI. She was the daughter of Andrew and Lucinda (Fisher) Jeffrey. She married James A. Richardson on August 5, 1961 in Wayne, MI.

Arlene worked as a secretary and retired from the State of Michigan in 2002 after 45 years of service. She was a member of CrossWind Community Church of Genoa.

Survivors include 6 children, Gerald (Mary) Richardson of Forest Park, GA, Kathleen McCarthy-Rydholm of Hoquiam, WA, Charlene Carter of Kissimmee, FL, James L. Richardson of Buckley, MI, Ronald (Dawn) Richardson of Livonia, MI and Sherilyn (David) Radionoff of Sycamore, IL; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Ardith Epperson of Plymouth, MI and Muriel Dennis of Ellenton, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James; daughter, Deborah Ashley; infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth; her parents and a brother.

Arrangements were completed at the Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore, IL. To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Church On The Rock
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Genoa Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
October 29, 2020
A wonderful aunt and genuinely nice lady. Rest in peace Aunt Arlene.
Pam Papp
Family
October 29, 2020
Our prayers
Ken/cinda Stone
October 29, 2020
Prayers as you celebrate Arlene's life. She was a wonderful person and friend who will be missed. Blessings she is with Jim. We will all see her when its our time. Arlene - plan the party! Love and Hugs!!!!
Joyce Chapman Sawgle
Friend
October 29, 2020
I remember Arlene from Crosswind. She was a quiet, sweet lady. My prayers and sympathy to her family.
Julie Atkinson
October 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family. She was one of the strongest women I knew. She was very much loved and respected ❤
Kari Proctor
Friend
October 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Her genuine nature and witty personality will be greatly missed. Kindly- Jenn Pacaccio and Family
Jenn Pacaccio
Friend
October 28, 2020
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. Aunt Arlene will be deeply missed
Andrew Alband
Family
