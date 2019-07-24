Services
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Solomon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Solomon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Solomon Obituary
Gloria Solomon

Franklin - Age 87, of Franklin, died July 23, 2019. Mrs. Solomon was active with B'nai B'rith and Hadassah. Beloved wife for 67 years to Ernie Solomon.

Devoted mother of Shelby (Teresa) Solomon and Stephanie (Robert) Salzbank. Loving grandmother of Jacob, Anna and Joshua Solomon, Jacquelyn and Lena Salzbank.

Cherished sister to the late Howard (Rebecca) Emmer. SERVICES: 3:00 PM WEDNESDAY 7/24/2019 at HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543-1622. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery.

www.hebrewmemorial.org

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now