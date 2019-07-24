|
Gloria Solomon
Franklin - Age 87, of Franklin, died July 23, 2019. Mrs. Solomon was active with B'nai B'rith and Hadassah. Beloved wife for 67 years to Ernie Solomon.
Devoted mother of Shelby (Teresa) Solomon and Stephanie (Robert) Salzbank. Loving grandmother of Jacob, Anna and Joshua Solomon, Jacquelyn and Lena Salzbank.
Cherished sister to the late Howard (Rebecca) Emmer. SERVICES: 3:00 PM WEDNESDAY 7/24/2019 at HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543-1622. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 24, 2019