Glynn Conley Jr.Harper Woods - John Glynn Conley, age 79, died on October 31. Glynn and his wife, Ann, enjoyed 43 years of marriage. He was a loving husband and father. All who knew Glynn will remember him for his kindness and for his astounding talent for telling jokes. He was a fourth-grade teacher for many years, first at Guardian Angel, and then at University Liggett School for thirty-five years, from 1974 to 2009. As a baseball coach, he was inducted into the Michigan High School Hall of Fame. Glynn is dearly loved by his wife Ann, his daughter Kate, his sisters Tina Elliott and Vicki (Pat) Springstead, his brother Kevin (Amy), his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends, who can all remember at least one of his jokes which they will treasure and tell forever. Arrangments have been handled by A. H. Peters Funeral Home. A memorial and celebration of Glynn's life will be held at a later date, when, as he dearly wished, there will be baseball again and a new President. Memorial donations to University Liggett Baseball Program.