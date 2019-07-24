Services
Novi - Gordon David Pelton, age 87 of Novi, passed away July 21, 2019. He was the loving husband of Lucretia for nearly 60 years. Dear brother-in-law of Beverly Nagel and Charles (Pat) Keith. Cherished uncle of Shelly (Timothy) McNally, Lorrie (Douglas) Barr, Taber (Leslie) Keith, and Troy (Joyanna) Keith. Visitation for Mr. Pelton will be held Thursday, July 25th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, Michigan. Interment at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Flint. Memorial contributions in Mr. Pelton's name are appreciated to Southfield Christian School. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 24, 2019
