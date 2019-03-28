|
Gordon H. Kolehmainen
Livonia - Passed away on March 22, 2019, age 89. Loving husband of the late Sandra. Beloved father of Tracy (John) Taggart and Shari (David) Bodinus. Proud Papa of Andrew, Nicolle "Minnie", and Samantha LaBelle. Dear brother of Jack (Betty Ann), Floyd (the late Gloria), Robert, and the late Jean (the late Arthur) DeMars. Visitation Friday March 29th 3PM-8PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, Plymouth (btw Sheldon and Beck). In state Saturday, March 30th 10AM until the 11AM Funeral Service at Risen Christ Lutheran Church, 46250 Ann Arbor Road West, Plymouth. Memorials may be made to the Upper Peninsula Club, 10770 Calumet Road, Whitmore Lake, Michigan 48189. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019