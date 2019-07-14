Services
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
(586) 293-3390
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Prince

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Prince Obituary
Gordon Prince

- - Gordon Prince, instrumental in the growth and success of the Motown brand, died peacefully June 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen; cherished father of Angell (Paul) Wolber and Starr (Mark) Richards; dearest grandfather of Kathleen and Karleigh Wolber, and Christopher and Ryan Richards; and brother of Graham Prince, William (Jane) Prince and the late Mary Ann Brummer. He will be honored at Great Lakes National Cemetery on August 2, 2019 at 10:30 am. View full obit and share memories at www.faulmannwalsh.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home
Download Now