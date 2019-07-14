|
|
Gordon Prince
- - Gordon Prince, instrumental in the growth and success of the Motown brand, died peacefully June 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen; cherished father of Angell (Paul) Wolber and Starr (Mark) Richards; dearest grandfather of Kathleen and Karleigh Wolber, and Christopher and Ryan Richards; and brother of Graham Prince, William (Jane) Prince and the late Mary Ann Brummer. He will be honored at Great Lakes National Cemetery on August 2, 2019 at 10:30 am. View full obit and share memories at www.faulmannwalsh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019