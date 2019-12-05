Services
Gordon W. Acheson

Gordon W. Acheson Obituary
Gordon W. Acheson

Born on December 7, 1954 - Died on December 1, 2019.

It is with great sadness that the family of Gordon W Acheson announces his passing on December 1, 2019. Gordon passed away peacefully at his home in Commerce Township, MI, in the arms of his wife, after a long battle with cancer.Gordon is survived by his wife Christy, his mother Wilma, his 2 children Kaitlyn & Connor, his step children Kenneth & Kevin, his daughter-in-law's Leanna & Shauna, his grandchildren Liam & Kai, his brother Bruce, his sister-in-law's Jean & Robin, his brother in law Weston, his nephew's Ryan, Harrison & Garrett, his nieces Jennifer & Alexa and his in-laws James & Patricia. Please leave a memory of Gordon on www.cremationmichigan.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
