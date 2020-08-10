Gordon W. Draper
Livonia - Gordon W Draper, age 85, of Livonia, Michigan passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Gordon was born December 10, 1934 in Detroit, MI.
An outdoor visitation for Gordon will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Harry J Will Funeral Homes, 37000 W. Six Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan 48152. An in state will occur outdoors Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10am 37000 W. Six Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan 48152 with a funeral service at 11am. Gordon will be buried at White Chapel Cemetery, 621 W Long Lake Rd, Troy, MI.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gordon's memory may be made to Trail To Eagle Program.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HarryjWillLivonia.com
for the Draper family