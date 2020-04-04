Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
Grace Burke
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Burke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Burke Obituary
Grace Burke

Dearborn - Grace Burke of Dearborn, Michigan, age 91, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving children. Predeceased by her beloved husband Stephen. Loving mother of Judy (Brian) Kirby, Cynthia (Ronald) Jaroh, Carol (Mark), William (Kelly), Kathleen (David) Richeson and Stephen (Cindi). Grandmother of Grace, Jessica, Michael, Patrick, Julia, China, Jacqueline, Stephen, Courtney, Brian, Lauren, Justin and Colleen. Great grandmother of Hadleigh, Luna, Thomas, Cash, Eloise, Gwen and Sloane. Predeceased by her parents Traico and Stephania Thomas. Dear sister of Rose Temelko, the late Zifka Christoff and the late Olga Paras. Grace graduated from Fordson High School with the class of 1946 and was very involved in her class reunion committee. She was dedicated to volunteer work including over 20 years at Children's Hospital, led multiple Girl Scout troops and assisted with countless activities in the Dearborn Public Schools. Grace always had a beautiful, welcoming smile and a warm, gracious deposition. Her loving home was where people gathered and enjoyed her delicious baked goods. Funeral service will be a private family affair considering the current health advisories at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home in Dearborn, Michigan with a burial at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. Memorial donations can be made in Grace's honor to Heart to Heart Hospice, 30600 Telegraph Rd., Suite 1131, Bingham Farms, MI 48025.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -