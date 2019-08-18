|
Grace Croll MacFarland
Livonia - Grace MacFarland of Livonia, MI passed away peacefully at the age of 71 surrounded by family on July 22, 2019. Beloved Wife of Bill MacFarland; loving Mother of John (Arin), David (Maureen) and Christopher (Ashley) MacFarland; loving Step-Mother to Will (Mari) MacFarland and Amy (Mike) Heikkila; cherished Aunt, Grandmother and friend to many. Grace was the youngest of three children of Florence and Paul Croll, Wyandotte, MI and dearly loved by her brother George (Joy) Croll and sister Alice (Norm) Sieloff. She was a graduate of Wyandotte Roosevelt High School and Eastern Michigan University. She retired from the Livonia Public Schools as the Assistant Director of Special Services. A Celebration of Life was held for family and friends. Donations in honor of Grace can be sent to the LPS Education Foundation, Livonia, MI
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019