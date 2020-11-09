Grace E. Maynard-Stein
Rochester Hills - MAYNARD-STEIN, Grace E., age 82, longtime resident of Rochester Hills, died November 7, 2020. Grace was born in Detroit on March 5, 1938, daughter of Lee and Laurine Bailey. She graduated from Western Michigan with a bachelor's degree in teaching, and later earned her Master's degree in Library Sciences from University of Michigan. Grace had retired from Utica Community Schools following 34 years of service. In August 1962, Grace married Arthur Maynard and enjoyed 18 years of marriage until his passing in 1980. In 1989, she married Robert Stein and is survived by her husband, as well as children Craig (Deborah) Maynard, LeAnn Maynard, step-children Mark Stein, Rusty (Trisha) Stein, and Nicole (Brian) Guggemos. She is also survived by her grandchildren Anwen and Lorna Maynard, step grandchildren Toria, Tony, Gunnar & Jenna Stein, and Sarra, Jack, & Callie Guggemos; brothers David Bailey and Richard (Judy) Bailey. Private family services will be held. Interment at Christian Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Pixley Funeral Home, Rochester, www.pixleyfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
and/or the Utica Community School Foundation.