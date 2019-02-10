Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
21620 Mack Avenue
St. Clair Shores, MI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
21620 Mack Avenue
St. Clair Shores, MI
Grosse Pointe Farms - Grace Formicola, age 93, February 2, 2019 in Grosse Pointe Farms. Beloved wife of the late Leo. Loving mother of the late Joseph , Charles (Moya), Catherine (Joseph) Check, Anna (Will Miller) Formicola, and the late Maria Giordano. She is also survived by daughter in law, Ellen Formicola, and son in law, Carl Giordano. Grandmother of 12 and leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Grace was preceded in death by her granddaughter Christina Formicola. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Mack Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. from 9:30 AM until time of memorial Mass 10 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Capuchin Monastery/ www.thecapuchins.org are appreciated by the family.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019
