- - Grace G. Baranski, age 99, September 30, 2019 - Beloved wife of the late Arthur Joseph Baranski. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and family members. Mrs. Baranski will lie in state Thursday at 9:30am at St. Mary Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church-St. Dorothy Campus 12253 Frazho Rd, Warren, until the time of Mass at 10:30, am. Memorial donations to Karmanos Cancer Institute or the , Arrangements entrusted to D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, in Warren, MI. Please share memories www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019