Services
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church-St. Dorothy Campus
12253 Frazho Rd
Warren, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Baranski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace G. Baranski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace G. Baranski Obituary
Grace G. Baranski

- - Grace G. Baranski, age 99, September 30, 2019 - Beloved wife of the late Arthur Joseph Baranski. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and family members. Mrs. Baranski will lie in state Thursday at 9:30am at St. Mary Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church-St. Dorothy Campus 12253 Frazho Rd, Warren, until the time of Mass at 10:30, am. Memorial donations to Karmanos Cancer Institute or the , Arrangements entrusted to D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, in Warren, MI. Please share memories www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.