1/1
Grace Hannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Hannon

Grace Hannon age 92 formerly of Detroit. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Amazing mom of Marie (Wayne) Thompson, Larry (Susan), Chris (Bob) Meloche, Joe (Diane Sloboda), Pat (Donna), Karen (the late Tom) Goraj and Dan (Samantha). Proud grandma to many and great grandma to many more. Dearest sister of Jeanne (the late Charles) Patton and the late Walter (Phyllis) Wesolowski. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Grace will be laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery next to her beloved husband Lawrence. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved