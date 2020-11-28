Grace Hannon
Grace Hannon age 92 formerly of Detroit. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Amazing mom of Marie (Wayne) Thompson, Larry (Susan), Chris (Bob) Meloche, Joe (Diane Sloboda), Pat (Donna), Karen (the late Tom) Goraj and Dan (Samantha). Proud grandma to many and great grandma to many more. Dearest sister of Jeanne (the late Charles) Patton and the late Walter (Phyllis) Wesolowski. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Grace will be laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery next to her beloved husband Lawrence. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.