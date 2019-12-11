Services
Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oak
420 S Lafayette Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4400
For more information about
Grace Harrison
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Harrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Harrison Obituary
Grace Harrison

Rochester Hills - Grace Harrison, age 103, of Rochester Hills, formerly of Clawson, died December 8, 2019. She was born December 23, 1915 in Sylvarena, Mississippi to the late Oscar and Daisy Jones.

Mrs. Harrison was a member of First Baptist Church of Birmingham and former member of First Baptist Church of Royal Oak.

Surviving are her children, Duane (Patricia) Harrison of Rochester Hills and Sharon (John) Baber of Arlington, Virginia; sister, Louvie Goldsberry of Northville; grandchildren, John "Chuck", Cheryl, A. Jason, Andrew, Amy, Ashley and Donny; 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lomon, in 1995 and by her siblings, George and Lem Jones, Janie Dawkins and Corine Kimberley.

Private services will be held. Memorials suggested to Shepherds College, 1805 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI, 53182.

www.kinsey-garrett.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oak
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -