Grace Harrison
Rochester Hills - Grace Harrison, age 103, of Rochester Hills, formerly of Clawson, died December 8, 2019. She was born December 23, 1915 in Sylvarena, Mississippi to the late Oscar and Daisy Jones.
Mrs. Harrison was a member of First Baptist Church of Birmingham and former member of First Baptist Church of Royal Oak.
Surviving are her children, Duane (Patricia) Harrison of Rochester Hills and Sharon (John) Baber of Arlington, Virginia; sister, Louvie Goldsberry of Northville; grandchildren, John "Chuck", Cheryl, A. Jason, Andrew, Amy, Ashley and Donny; 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lomon, in 1995 and by her siblings, George and Lem Jones, Janie Dawkins and Corine Kimberley.
Private services will be held. Memorials suggested to Shepherds College, 1805 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI, 53182.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019