Grace M. Cole
1920 - 2020
Grace M. Cole

Fairfield Glade, TN - Grace M. Cole, age 99, of Fairfield Glade, TN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Fairfield Glade.

She was born October 25, 1920 in Grand Rapids, MI, daughter of the late Benjamin Machiela and Alida (Prins) Machiela. She was a long time resident of Berkley, Michigan and very active in the Berkley Methodist Church.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband Richard H. Cole, daughter Catherine Ann Woodland, and son Richard James Cole. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Marilyn and Douglas Willcocks. She will be interred at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, Michigan at a later date.

Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bilbrey Funeral Home
76 East Adams St.
Crossville, TN 38557
931-484-6119
