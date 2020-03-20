|
Kortz, Grace Mary-age 98 of Warren, died March 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Cecelia (the late Walter) Toepel, and Gloria (Tom) Yates. Cherished grandmother of Julie Stevens, David (Lisa) Toepel, and Stephanie Yates. Adored great-grandmother of Caiden Stevens. Dear sister of Gertrude Zich and Barbara Diekman. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. Memorial donations are appreciated to St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 31555 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI 48093. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020