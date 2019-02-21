|
|
Grace Ruth Gallagher
Clinton Township - Grace Ruth Gallagher, age 91, February 18, 2019. Dear mother of James R., P. John, Richard (Anita), Donald, Susan (Doug) McKay, Janet (Jay) Warchol and Andrew (Tescile). Grandmother of Amy, James, Michelle, Nathan, Philip, Daniel, Kylah, Jillian, Shannon, Dominique, Roseanne, Matthew, Drew, Steven, and Jennifer. Great-grandmother of 7. Visitation Friday, February 22, from 3-8 PM at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Funeral service Saturday, February 23, at 10 AM at A. H. Peters Funeral Home. Interment at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley. Memorial contributions to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mount Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207 or Great Lakes Hospice Foundation, 900 Cooper St., Jackson, MI 49202. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019