Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Family
24505 Meadowbrook Rd
Novi, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Family
24505 Meadowbrook Rd
Novi, MI
Grace Schilinske

Passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Raymond for 64 wonderful years. Loving mother of Monica (Michael) Head, Laura (Robert) D' Angelo, and the late Philip Schilinske. Cherished grandma of Vincent (Ashton), Marla (David), Reace, Lena, and Chans. Dear great-grandma of Vincenzo and Nico. Grace leaves behind many loving family members and friends.

Visitation will take place on Monday, April 1, 2019, 4:00pm-9:00pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia. The funeral mass will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:30am, instate 10:00am at Church of the Holy Family 24505 Meadowbrook Rd, Novi, MI. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019
