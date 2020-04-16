|
|
Graham Nancy
St. Clair Shores - Nancy Elaine Graham (nee Boggia), age 82, passed away on April 15 after a two week hospitalization. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Robert and sons Scott (Sandra) of Cleveland, Ohio and Thomas (Beth) of Drummond Island, Michigan, and brother Jerry Boggia (Sandra). She was a loving and devoted grandmother to Griffin, David, Mitchell (Alexandria), Iza, Bennett, and Harrison.
Nancy was born in Detroit, Michigan to Katherine and Ellio Boggia and was a graduate of Pershing High School. She worked for General Motors, ARA Food Services at Bundy Tubing, and the St. Clair Shores Public Library, where she retired in 2007. She stayed active after retirement as a volunteer usher at several local performing arts theaters. She enjoyed golfing, reading, playing cards, watching movies, and hanging out with her "Lunch Bunch". But more than anything she loved her family and was the perfect wife, mother, and grandmother. She always went out of her way to faithfully serve and care for her family and friends. She lives on in our memory and will always bring a smile to our face.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, which contributed to her death, no visitation or funeral service is planned. A Celebration of Life event will be scheduled at a later date. www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020