Greg Coppens
Clearwater - 70, born on October 26, 1948 to Roger and Joyce Coppens, of Mt. Clemens, Michigan, passed away on March 14, 2019. He was a respected father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle, and soldier. Greg graduated from Mt. Clemens H.S. and went into the 101st Airborne and served in Vietnam in Ben Hoa. Greg lived in Detroit, Denver, and the last 20 years, in Clearwater. His last 10 years were spent living at Serendipity manufactured home park. Greg fought a courageous and painful battle with esophageal cancer for the last 2 years before passing on March 14th. Greg lived his younger years in Detroit before moving to the St. Petersburg area and becoming a fisherman, than a nursing tech, and a security officer. He was a self-taught culinary chef, cooking the best, most succulent steak and seafood you ever had. Greg was married to Diane L. Clement after a long relationship. Greg was Roman Catholic. Greg leaves behind his son, Greg II and grandson, Hagen Richard, both of St. Petersburg; Longtime friend Diana Coppens, of Florida; sisters, Rose Skoczylas, Judy Plonkey, of Michigan, and Dawn Coppens, of Arizona; brothers, Kevin Gusmano, of South Dakota, and Chris Coppens, of Michigan; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Greg was a lifetime DAV member of Chapter Bay Pines in HLDY, ISL#13. He was an NRA member and a republican. Greg enjoyed the rifle range and was an avid fan of history. A visitation will be held Wednesday March 20th at 11am, with services starting at 12pm, and interment to follow, all at Curlew Hills Funeral home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 18, 2019