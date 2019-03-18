Services
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Greg Coppens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greg Coppens


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Greg Coppens Obituary
Greg Coppens

Clearwater - 70, born on October 26, 1948 to Roger and Joyce Coppens, of Mt. Clemens, Michigan, passed away on March 14, 2019. He was a respected father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle, and soldier. Greg graduated from Mt. Clemens H.S. and went into the 101st Airborne and served in Vietnam in Ben Hoa. Greg lived in Detroit, Denver, and the last 20 years, in Clearwater. His last 10 years were spent living at Serendipity manufactured home park. Greg fought a courageous and painful battle with esophageal cancer for the last 2 years before passing on March 14th. Greg lived his younger years in Detroit before moving to the St. Petersburg area and becoming a fisherman, than a nursing tech, and a security officer. He was a self-taught culinary chef, cooking the best, most succulent steak and seafood you ever had. Greg was married to Diane L. Clement after a long relationship. Greg was Roman Catholic. Greg leaves behind his son, Greg II and grandson, Hagen Richard, both of St. Petersburg; Longtime friend Diana Coppens, of Florida; sisters, Rose Skoczylas, Judy Plonkey, of Michigan, and Dawn Coppens, of Arizona; brothers, Kevin Gusmano, of South Dakota, and Chris Coppens, of Michigan; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Greg was a lifetime DAV member of Chapter Bay Pines in HLDY, ISL#13. He was an NRA member and a republican. Greg enjoyed the rifle range and was an avid fan of history. A visitation will be held Wednesday March 20th at 11am, with services starting at 12pm, and interment to follow, all at Curlew Hills Funeral home.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Download Now