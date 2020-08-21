Gregg Zdan
Canton - August 19, 2020 age 65. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Loving father of Gregory and Mark. Dear brother of Steve (Jan), Larry (Mary Ann), Patty (Jim) Orlando and Barbara Zdan. Visitation Monday, August 24th 3-9 PM Rosary 7 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. In state Tuesday 10:30 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Rd., Canton. Memorial contributions may be made to "The Family Fund" c/o the funeral home. Internment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com