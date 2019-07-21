|
|
Gregory Allan Forest (Gerg)
Shelby Twp. - On July 15, 2019 Heaven received another angel, Gregory Allan Forest (Gerg), age 66, Shelby Twp, MI. Greg is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Anne Renard; three children: Matthew (Katiria Vazquez and AJ), Justina, and Jason; mother, Marie Forest, siblings: Michael (Pam Haupt), Jill Stephan (Andy), Joy Kaminski (John), Julie Catka (Tom Dong), and Janis Cox (Rob). Greg was loved by many including passed and present Aunts, Uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, grand nieces and nephews, and his fur babies, Chester and Sasha. Greg was predeceased by his father, Michael Forest, brother-in-law Marty Catka, and mother-in-law, Audrey Renard. In lieu of flowers, please visit www.cremationmichigan.com for information regarding charitable donations and to share your memories. At Greg's request a traditional service will not be held, there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019