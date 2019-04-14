|
Gregory Arsenault
Farmington Hills - Gregory Paul. April 11, 2019. Age 62 of Farmington Hills. Beloved husband of Marion Arsenault. Loving father of Gregory (Kelly) Arsenault II, Andrea (Randy) Morris, and Jason Arsenault. Dear brother of Steve (Lisa) Arsenault, David Arsenault, and Lori (Don) Norton. Dearest grandfather of Isabelle, Noah, and Randy Jr. Loving brother-in-law of Macena, Vicki, Jimmy, and Barbara. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Greg will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 1- 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Funeral service Tuesday 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Greg's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019