Services
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
View Map
Farmington Hills - Gregory Paul. April 11, 2019. Age 62 of Farmington Hills. Beloved husband of Marion Arsenault. Loving father of Gregory (Kelly) Arsenault II, Andrea (Randy) Morris, and Jason Arsenault. Dear brother of Steve (Lisa) Arsenault, David Arsenault, and Lori (Don) Norton. Dearest grandfather of Isabelle, Noah, and Randy Jr. Loving brother-in-law of Macena, Vicki, Jimmy, and Barbara. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Greg will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 1- 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Funeral service Tuesday 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Greg's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
