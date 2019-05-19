Resources
Livonia - Gregory John Babiarz, 61, of Livonia, MI passed away Wednesday, May 15th, 2019. Greg was born September 29, 1957, to the late William and Mary Allore Babiarz. He grew up in Farmington Hills, MI, with his four siblings. There he attended Saint-Fabien Catholic school and graduated from North Farmington High school. After graduating from U of M, he started his business "Babes Irrigation," which he ran until 2018. He was a bass fisherman, eager morel mushroom hunter, and landscaper. Greg was an outdoorsman and music enthusiast; passions he shared with his family and friends.

He leaves behind two children, Leah and Michael Babiarz, his siblings Dave (Sheryl) Babiarz, Mark (Karen) Babiarz, Sue (Dave) Brunette, Joe (Paula) Babiarz, and his nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held this summer on Greg's behalf.

Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
