Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
9800 Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI 48180
313-291-0900
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
9800 Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI 48180
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Alfred Catholic Church
24175 Baske St.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alfred Catholic Church
24175 Baske St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Gren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Gren


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Gren Obituary
Gregory Gren

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Greg on December 16, 2019. Greg was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1949 to William Gren and Madeline Saunders. He worked at Chrysler Glass Plant in Detroit for 34 years. Greg enjoyed playing basketball, softball, and bowling. He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia; two brothers, Robert and Jon (Diane); and two nephews, JD and Gregory. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2:00PM to 8:00PM at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph Rd. Funeral Mass at 10:00AM (Instate 9:30AM) on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Alfred Catholic Church, 24175 Baske St. To share a memory, please visit www.howepeterson.com.

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -