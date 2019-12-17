|
|
Gregory Gren
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Greg on December 16, 2019. Greg was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1949 to William Gren and Madeline Saunders. He worked at Chrysler Glass Plant in Detroit for 34 years. Greg enjoyed playing basketball, softball, and bowling. He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia; two brothers, Robert and Jon (Diane); and two nephews, JD and Gregory. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2:00PM to 8:00PM at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph Rd. Funeral Mass at 10:00AM (Instate 9:30AM) on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Alfred Catholic Church, 24175 Baske St. To share a memory, please visit www.howepeterson.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019