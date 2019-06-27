|
|
Gregory J. Knoche
Chesterfield - Gregory J. Knoche, age 63 of Chesterfield, passed away June 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Grace (Bill) Johnson and Katherine (Ryan). Dear brother of Fred (Mary Ann), Lenore (Tom) Wiley, Patrick (Nancy), Sr. Valerie IHM, Timothy, Cynthia (Tom) Coraci, Daniel (Marie), Deborah Kokoszka, Stephen (Trish), Matthew (Barb) and the Veltri Family. Visitation 2:30 - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, 3151 Farnsworth Street, Detroit. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family or St. Hyacinth Catholic Church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 27 to June 28, 2019