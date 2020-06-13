Gregory John Fenner
1964 - 2020
Gregory John Fenner

Westland - May 29th, 1964 - June 11th, 2020

Beloved father to Jonathan (Lindsey), Joseph (Amanda), Rebecca (Matthew), and Caroline. Grandfather to Benjamin. Brother of Terry, James (Frances), Joseph (Kiersten), the late Charles, and Steven. Loving son to the late Joan and Charles Fenner. He is survived by his fiance Amy. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, and fiance's family.

A memorial will be held at the VFW Hall in Westland. Thursday, June 18th between 2:30pm-6:30pm. Memorial service beginning at 5pm, 6440 N Hix Rd, Westland, MI 48185.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial Gathering
02:30 - 06:30 PM
VFW Hall
JUN
18
Memorial service
05:00 PM
