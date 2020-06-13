Gregory John Fenner



Westland - May 29th, 1964 - June 11th, 2020



Beloved father to Jonathan (Lindsey), Joseph (Amanda), Rebecca (Matthew), and Caroline. Grandfather to Benjamin. Brother of Terry, James (Frances), Joseph (Kiersten), the late Charles, and Steven. Loving son to the late Joan and Charles Fenner. He is survived by his fiance Amy. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, and fiance's family.



A memorial will be held at the VFW Hall in Westland. Thursday, June 18th between 2:30pm-6:30pm. Memorial service beginning at 5pm, 6440 N Hix Rd, Westland, MI 48185.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store